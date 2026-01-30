UP Government Typist Linked To Rs 17 Crore Assets Faces Vigilance Probe Across Three States

A vigilance investigation has put a government typist from Uttar Pradesh under scrutiny after authorities uncovered assets worth more than ₹17 crore across Bihar and Jharkhand, raising serious questions about the source of his wealth.

The employee, posted at the District Supply Officer’s office in Mau, came under the scanner following a probe by the Gorakhpur sector of the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department. What began as a routine inquiry soon expanded into a large-scale, multi-state search operation.

According to officials, coordinated raids were conducted in Bihar’s Banka and Bhagalpur districts as well as Deoghar district in Jharkhand. Three teams, each comprising 24 vigilance personnel, carried out the searches, which revealed an extensive portfolio of properties spread across multiple locations.

In Banka, investigators reportedly found an ancestral property that includes a warehouse valued at approximately ₹4.29 crore and a residential building worth around ₹1.70 crore. In Bhagalpur, a flat estimated at ₹34 lakh was detected, while another warehouse worth about ₹1.17 crore was traced in Deoghar.

Officials also recovered documents linked to at least 33 property registrations, including farmhouses and land parcels, suggesting large-scale investments allegedly far beyond the employee’s known sources of income.

The Vigilance Department has registered a disproportionate assets case and initiated a detailed financial investigation to determine how a clerical-level government employee accumulated wealth running into several crores.