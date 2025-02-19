UP govt wants deaf, mute Leader of Opposition: SP's Lal Bihari Yadav after removal from upper house

Lucknow: After being marshalled out of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature Council on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Lal Bihari Yadav said the state government wants a "deaf and mute" opposition.

Talking to IANS, the Samajwadi Party leader said: "We were democratically protesting against the government demanding the 'actual' number of casualties and injured in the stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya."

"Protesting on the issue, we moved into the well of the House and lay down there after which I was marshalled out," he said.

"The government wants to silence the opposition but till the time I am here, I will continue to fulfil the responsibility given by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and raise people's issues," he added.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured after a sea of people ran towards the Sangam nose on Mauni Amavasya breaking the barricades and leading to the stampede.

On Tuesday, before the beginning of the Budget session, the SP MLAs protested against the deaths in the Maha Kumbh stampede.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh government of misusing public money.

Slamming the government, he said that the government "failed" to make appropriate arrangements for the devotees leading to the tragedy.

Sharpening his attack, he said that the government has so far not provided the number of deaths, their names, and financial aid given to the families of the deceased.

SP MLA Sangram Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh government of turning the Kumbh Mela into a VIP 'mela'.

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has urged the opposition to contribute positively to the smooth proceedings of the House instead of venting their frustrations of defeat in the recent elections.