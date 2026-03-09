UP Man Arrested Fo Killing Twin Sister, Attacking Mother After Breakup Rage

Police in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested a man accused of killing his twin sister and attacking his mother in a shocking act of violence that reportedly stemmed from emotional distress after a breakup.

The accused, identified as Hardik, allegedly stabbed his sister Himshikha to death with a kitchen knife. He also attacked his mother during the incident before fleeing the scene. Police later launched a search operation and managed to arrest him on March 7.

According to investigators, the siblings had recently returned to their home in Moradabad from Gurugram to celebrate the Holi festival with their family.

During questioning, Hardik reportedly confessed to the crime and told police that he acted in a fit of rage. Authorities said he had been upset after breaking up with a woman he had met through Instagram, which triggered intense emotional distress.

Police said the violent attack left his sister dead and his mother injured. She was rushed for medical treatment following the incident.

Officials have taken the accused into custody and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crime. Further legal proceedings will follow as police gather more evidence related to the case.