UP Man Dies By Suicide After Wife Stayed Away From Home For 10 Months

A 32-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide after reportedly being distressed over his wife living at her parents’ home for nearly ten months, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday in Punhera village. According to police, the man, identified as Dushyant, had consumed alcohol before allegedly shooting himself with a country-made pistol.

Residents of the village told authorities that Dushyant had been under mental stress for several months due to ongoing family issues. His wife had been staying with her parents for about ten months and had not returned home, which reportedly affected him deeply.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team from Jalesar police station reached the location and examined the scene. Officers recovered a country-made pistol from the spot.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination, said Station House Officer Amit Kumar.

Police said that, based on preliminary findings, the case appears to be suicide. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.