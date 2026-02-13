UP Man Kills Wife, Tries To Mask Crime As Natural Death By Rushing Her To Hospital

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh, where a man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and attempting to conceal the crime as a natural death. The incident occurred in Sultanpur district, within the jurisdiction of the Gosainganj police station.

According to the police, the accused, Lal Bahadur, is a resident of Basaunha village. He was married to Sunita, who hailed from Ambedkar Nagar district. On Wednesday night, Sunita died under circumstances that were initially described as suspicious.

After the incident, Lal Bahadur rushed his wife to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. He then informed Sunita’s family about her demise. When her relatives arrived at the village, they accused him of murder, alleging that Sunita had faced repeated physical abuse during the marriage and had often returned to her parental home due to domestic violence.

Police officials took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The medical report later confirmed that Sunita had died due to strangulation, ruling out any natural cause.

Following the post-mortem findings, police detained Lal Bahadur for questioning. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to killing his wife. He has since been arrested and sent to judicial custody, while further investigation into the case is ongoing.