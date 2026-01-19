UP Murder Case: Man Accused Of Killing Live-in Partner, Burning Body In Trunk Goes Absconding

A gruesome murder case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district, where a retired railway employee is accused of killing his live-in partner and attempting to destroy evidence by burning her body inside a large trunk. The accused, identified as 62-year-old Ram Singh, is currently absconding, police officials said on Sunday.

The incident surfaced nearly a week after the alleged murder when a loader driver, hired to dispose of a blue trunk, became suspicious and informed the police late on Saturday night. Acting on the tip-off, officers reached the Sipri Bazar area, where they discovered ashes, coal residue, and partially burnt human bones inside the trunk. By the time police arrived at the spot, the accused had already fled.

According to investigators, the victim, Preeti, was 32 years old and married, residing with her husband near the ITI area of Jhansi. Police said she was also involved in a live-in relationship with Singh and frequently stayed at a rented house in Lehar Gaon, which Singh had arranged for her. Authorities believe the murder took place at this rented accommodation.

Police records reveal that Singh was married to two women, both named Gita, who live separately in different parts of the city. During questioning, Singh’s second wife reportedly shared key information that helped investigators piece together the sequence of events. Officials said frequent disputes over money are believed to have triggered the crime, with the murder allegedly occurring about a week ago.

After killing Preeti, Singh is accused of placing her body in a large blue trunk and setting it on fire using coal and wood. Police also suspect that the accused’s minor son may have assisted in disposing of the body. Investigators stated that the remains had been reduced almost entirely to ashes, with only a few bones recovered from the trunk.

During a subsequent search of the rented house where the victim stayed, police found a stove placed in the courtyard outside the room. Investigators believe parts of the body may have been burned there after the murder. A murder case has been registered, and multiple police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused.