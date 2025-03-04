UP police reunites lost devotees from 15 countries and 20 states at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: Amidst the massive influx of devotees at Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh Police, along with PAC, NDRF, SDRF, and Fire Department personnel, demonstrated exceptional honesty and commitment to duty. Under the special campaign launched on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, security personnel successfully reunited devotees from 15 countries and over 20 states with their families.

On-duty personnel not only returned lost valuables, including cash worth lakhs, iPhones, jewellery, and other precious items, but also ensured immediate medical assistance by rushing the sick to hospitals and providing first aid.

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Police played a crucial role in assisting a large number of elderly devotees in taking a sacred dip at the Sangam. From administering CPR to offering primary medical care, the forces went beyond their call of duty.

As a result, the efficiency and responsiveness of the Yogi government have resonated globally, drawing praise from countries such as Russia, the United States, and Germany.

Dr Rajiv Narayan Mishra, Inspector General of PAC (Eastern Zone), stated that the police personnel risked their lives to assist devotees at Maha Kumbh. Their honesty and dedication in ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims have now gained recognition worldwide. Even international devotees are praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his effective management of the grand event.

In case of lost valuables safely returned, on February 17, Pushpendra Singh Shekhawat from Jaipur, Rajasthan, lost his wallet at the fair. It contained two iPhones, Rs 69,000 in cash, a gold chain, two rings, and ATM cards. During routine checks, Arvind Kumar Singh of the 42nd Battalion PAC, Naini, Prayagraj, found the wallet at Arail Ghat. Using the contact details from the mobile inside, the officer reached out to the devotee and safely returned the wallet.

In a bid of timely medical aid saves a life, Rajkumari Yadav from Bhansoach, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, suddenly fell ill at the fair. PAC constables Prashant Kumar and Ravindra Singh from the 15th Battalion, Agra D Unit, promptly arranged an ambulance and admitted her to a hospital for treatment.

A lost Russian devotee reunited, when on January 29, Russian devotee Rita got separated from her group while heading for a holy dip at the Sangam. She lost her way and ended up in Pal Basti, Mawaiya. Constable Amardeep of the 33rd Battalion PAC, Jhansi E Unit, found her and reunited her with her companions.

On January 15, a group of German devotees lost their way while trying to reach Nawabganj. Constable Raju Singh of the 28th Battalion PAC, Etawah H Unit, assisted them in reaching their destination safely.

Immediate response to provide medical care, in one case, on January 15, a woman devotee named Shobha from Bengaluru suffered an injury at the fair. Constable Surjeet Yadav from the 33rd Battalion PAC, Jhansi F Unit, quickly arranged an ambulance and ensured she received first aid at the hospital. In another case of a seizure victim was rescued and sent home safely. On January 24, Vivek Bharti suffered an epileptic seizure while driving on Sangam Marg. Constables Gurdeep and Kapil Kumar from the 47th Battalion PAC, Ghaziabad G Unit, immediately took him to the hospital, informed his family, and later ensured he safely returned home with his car after recovery.