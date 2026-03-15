UP Police SI Exam Question Triggers ‘Pandit’ Row, Government Orders Probe

A question in the Hindi section of the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination has sparked controversy after the word “Pandit” appeared among the answer options. The exam, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on March 14, asked candidates to provide a one-word term for “a person who changes according to circumstances.”

According to candidates, the options included “Pandit,” “Avsarvadi” (opportunist), “Nishkapat” (sincere) and “Sadachari” (virtuous). While “Avsarvadi” was the correct answer, the inclusion of “Pandit” among the choices drew objections from political leaders and community members.

The issue gained traction on social media and among aspirants, with critics calling the option inappropriate and questioning the vetting process for exam papers. BJP state office-bearer Abhijat Mishra submitted a complaint to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying the term “Pandit” traditionally refers to a respected scholar or religious figure and should not be linked to negative traits.

Shishir Chaturvedi of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha also demanded legal action and an investigation, alleging that the incident could be an attempt to malign the image of the state government.

Responding to the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the government has taken the matter seriously and ordered an immediate inquiry. He stated that any content in examination papers that could hurt the dignity of a caste, community or tradition is unacceptable.

Pathak added that strict action will be taken against those found responsible after the investigation, reiterating the state government’s commitment to respect and sensitivity towards all communities.