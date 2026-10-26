UP: ‘Save Democracy, End Anarchy’ marches to be held in 6 regions

Lucknow: Launching a counter-offensive against the Congress rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chalked out a dedicated drive titled ‘Save Democracy, End Anarchy’ to blunt the INDIA bloc’s campaign on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling party has decided to take out ‘padyatras’ (foot marches) at six key locations across the state where it will seek to “expose” the agenda of Opposition protests and also address people’s questions on why anarchy and chaos must not set in, in the name of peaceful demonstrations.

BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh shared the details of the campaign at the state party headquarters and also reviewed preparations.

He stated that through this campaign, the BJP will respond to the Opposition’s baseless protests, being carried out with mala fide intent.

“The party intends to reach out to the public to expose the Opposition’s propaganda and double standards and call out its desperation for power.

He noted that these foot marches will also highlight the ‘foreign handle’ angle behind these protests, their alleged designs to destabilise the nation, and their motivated agenda for a change in power.

He added that the campaign will impress upon the people the need to uphold constitutional responsibilities while raising public awareness regarding national unity, constitutional values and social harmony.

Dharampal Singh further explained that the campaign will feature foot marches across the state’s six organisational regions.

The six zones from which the BJP’s counter-march will proceed include the Awadh region, where it will take place in Lucknow on November 3.

The marches for the Kashi region (Prayagraj) and Gorakhpur region (Gorakhpur) are scheduled for November 4. The march for Kanpur-Bundelkhand region will be held in Kanpur on November 4, while the marches for the Western (Paschim) region and the Braj region will take place in Ghaziabad and Bareilly, respectively, on November 5.

Exuding confidence about massive turnout, the BJP leader said that the foot marches will see participation of a large number of party office-bearers, elected representatives, members of various party wings and cells, and grassroots workers.

Participation of saints and seers, traders, educators, advocates, medical professionals, representatives from social and religious organisations, and local citizens may also happen.

All of them will proceed with one unyielding resolve – to strengthen the voice of democracy and defeat the forces propping up anarchy.



