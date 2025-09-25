UP sees growing momentum for nutrition drive under Mission Shakti 5.0 

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the eighth National Nutrition Month and the 'Swastha Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign are being actively implemented under Mission Shakti, with a focus on promoting the health, dignity, and empowerment of women and children. This campaign embodies the core objectives of Mission Shakti—safety, respect, and self-reliance—by empowering women in areas such as health, education, economic independence, and social dignity.

The Bal Vikas Evam Pustahar Vibhag is providing health and nutrition services to pregnant and lactating women, with a special emphasis on adolescent girls through nutrition, health, and life skills education. Under the Supplementary Nutrition Program, self-help groups are engaged in producing and distributing nutritious food. This initiative has not only enhanced women’s economic status but also improved family income and social recognition, thereby advancing Mission Shakti’s vision of self-reliance.

As part of the Nutrition Campaign, nutrition rallies and panchayats are being organized across the state. In Gorakhpur, Charu Chaudhary, Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, presided over a Nutrition Panchayat at the Vikas Bhawan auditorium and flagged off a massive nutrition rally with around 200 Anganwadi workers participating enthusiastically with drums and cymbals. The rally carried messages of Nutrition Month through inspiring slogans. The campaign was further enriched with inclusive programs, such as Annaprashan (the first feeding of infants) and Godh Bharai (a baby shower for expectant mothers).

To encourage healthy diets, millet-based recipes were highlighted in competitions among Anganwadi workers, alongside the promotion of local superfoods like amla and moringa, with advisories to reduce salt and sugar consumption. A nutrition quiz competition, held in collaboration with UNICEF, further deepened community engagement and awareness.

Members of the State Women’s Commission also played a pivotal role in energizing the campaign across districts such as Gonda, Kasganj, Rampur, and Mirzapur. They participated in women’s seminars and nutrition programs, amplifying Mission Shakti’s message of health, education, financial independence, and social dignity at the grassroots.

Various welfare schemes of the Women’s Welfare Department—including the Chief Minister’s Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Women’s Helpline, One Stop Centers, and the Destitute Pension Scheme—are significantly improving the lives of women and children. Support services, such as women’s helplines, Police Stations, and shelter homes, ensure safety and assistance for thousands of women daily.

Alongside these initiatives, efforts to increase women’s labour force participation, expand childcare, and promote rehabilitation are visibly transforming lives on the ground.

Through Mission Shakti 5.0, the Yogi government’s campaign is not only empowering women to live with safety and confidence but also strengthening family and social structures. The combined efforts of ICDS, UNICEF, and self-help groups are creating pathways for women to emerge as empowered citizens by integrating nutrition, health, and economic independence. By taking the message of Mission Shakti to every village and town, this campaign is making steady strides towards a healthier, self-reliant, and empowered Uttar Pradesh.