UP to have 'State Capital Region' on lines of NCR

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed to prepare a detailed plan for developing a 'State Capital Region' (SCR) on the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR) within two weeks, officials said. He also asked authorities to make an integrated development plan connecting Varanasi district with its bordering districts Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Ballia and Chandauli. The chief minister gave the directions while reviewing various development projects being implemented in Ayodhya and Varanasi with ministers concerned and senior officials.





The proposed SCR is to be formed by connecting Lucknow and adjoining districts with the objective of expanding the potential of Lucknow as a capital for a balanced development of the adjoining places, the officials said. "Lucknow is being equipped with state-of-the-art urban facilities in the form of a metropolitan city today. People from different cities want to come here and make their permanent residence. "Population pressure is also increasing in the surrounding districts while complaints of unplanned development are also being received. In such situation, the formation of SCR will be useful from the point of view of coordinated development," Adityanath said while asking officials to prepare and present a detailed action plan for it in two weeks.





He also directed to contact each and every investor who participated in the recently held Global Investors Summit, know their needs and expectations and provide them benefits of the new policies and rules. "It should be ensured that no file relating to investors remains unnecessarily pending. Weekly department-wise review of MoUs should be done at the industrial development commissioner level. If there is any problem, inform the chief secretary and find a solution immediately," Adityanath said in the meeting. He said that industrial units/companies being established in the state will provide job opportunities to youths. To facilitate investors, he directed the deployment of 'Udyami Mitra' (entrepreneur friends) under the Chief Minister's Udyami Mitra Scheme.





"At least one entrepreneur friend should be deployed at national level, authority level and in every district. There should be transparency in selection and only deserving youth should be selected," he said. On cases of H3N2 influenza in the state, the chief minister asked the health department to remain alert in all the districts. "Daily monitoring of H3N2 patients should be done in every district. Provide immediate medical care to each patient. Common people should be made aware about its symptoms and preventive measures. Covid cases are also increasing, so keep a constant watch on the situation. Testing should be increased as per requirement," he said.