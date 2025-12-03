UP to treat sportsmen training, competition period as on duty

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to treat the period spent by state-employed elite sportspersons in competition and training as duty, bringing clarity to a long-standing procedural gap. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, the Uttar Pradesh International Medal Winner Direct Recruitment Rules 2022 do not contain any provisions regarding leave or duty for athletes who were appointed under the scheme and later selected to participate in sports events or training camps. That often created difficulties for such athletes in obtaining permission from their respective departments, he said. Unlike the Centre — which issues clear instructions recognising such participation as duty — state departments lacked a uniform mechanism. As a result, officials were hesitant in granting approvals, he said.

To remove this ambiguity, the government has decided to issue an office memorandum specifying that the entire duration of participation in competitions, training camps, and the time taken for travel will be considered as duty for athletes recruited under the 2022 rules. The proposal carries no financial burden, the government said, adding that the arrangement will be effective from the date the office memorandum is issued.