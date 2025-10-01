UP tops nation in convictions, records lowest crime rate against women: CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur, October, 1: On the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami and Vijayadashami, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh, stressing that the world would be unimaginable without the power of women. He said the state government is running several programs to ensure women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance. Despite being India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh today records the lowest crimes against women while leading the nation in punishments and convictions, he added with pride.

Speaking to the media after performing Kanya Pujan on the ninth day of Navratri at Gorakhnath Temple, where he also serves as the head of Gorakshpeeth, the Chief Minister underlined the cultural and spiritual depth of the festival. Followers of Sanatan Dharma, he noted, worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga during Sharadiya and Vasantik Navratri with great devotion. Navratri, he said, symbolizes faith in the divine feminine energy and conveys the message that the primordial power of the universe is embodied in women. On Mahanavami, devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, and performing the traditional Kanya Pujan is regarded as a sacred privilege.

The Chief Minister stressed that women’s power has always held a central place in the Sanatan faith. Inspired by this timeless tradition, the state government has taken it upon itself to safeguard women’s rights and dignity while fostering their empowerment. He pointed out that the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, launched on September 22—the first day of Sharadiya Navratri—is being implemented vigorously across the state, including at the Panchayat level, to ensure women’s safety and self-reliance. He added that the initiative is achieving remarkable success, with commendable work being carried out in every district.

CM Yogi further said, "Indian society, across every era, has upheld reverence and respect for women, and today, the strength of India’s women continues to amaze the world with their achievements in every field." “Where daughters are safe and respected, society too earns dignity and respect,” he remarked, adding that Uttar Pradesh has set a strong example in this regard.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister mentioned several welfare initiatives for women and girls, including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Matru Vandana, Kanya Sumangala, and mass marriage schemes. He also welcomed the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which ensures greater representation for women in the country’s top democratic institutions.

Sharing specific achievements, he informed that 1 crore women in Uttar Pradesh are receiving an annual pension of Rs 12,000. 26 lakh daughters are benefitting under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which provides financial support of Rs 25,000 from birth till graduation. The assistance under the mass marriage scheme has been increased to Rs 1,00,000 per couple, easing the burden on poor families for their daughters’ marriages.

Extending his greetings on Vijayadashami, CM Yogi described it as a festival that represents the eternal victory of righteousness over unrighteousness, justice over injustice, and morality over oppression. On this day, effigies of Ravana symbolising arrogance, tyranny, and evil are consigned to flames. At the same time, the coronation of Lord Shri Ram is celebrated as a triumph of truth and dharma.