UP Woman Arrested In Kerala For Murdering Stepdaughter; Family Disputes And Black Magic Suspected

A woman from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Aneesha, was arrested in Kerala for allegedly murdering her six-year-old stepdaughter, Muskan, in the Ernakulam district. The child was discovered dead in her bed on Thursday morning, according to the police.

Aneesha, the second wife of Muskan’s father, Ajaz Khan, confessed during interrogation to smothering the child. The arrest was recorded on Friday. Muskan was Ajaz’s daughter from his first marriage.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night around 8:30 pm in the Nellikuzhi area of Kothamangalam while Ajaz, a carpenter, was away from home.

Police have also detained Noushad, a local resident, suspecting he influenced Aneesha and Ajaz with his advice. Initial investigations suggest escalating family disputes may have led to the tragic event. Authorities are further probing a possible connection to black magic and sorcery as contributing factors.

In a separate case, Kerala police have apprehended four individuals linked to a fatal hit-and-run incident on December 15. A 24-year-old man was struck by a white Swift car on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha highway in Ranni after exiting another vehicle. Investigators believe the suspects were involved in the accident.