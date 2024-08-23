Live
UP Woman Commits Suicide After Gangrape, Father Claims Police Inaction
- In Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar, a woman reportedly took her own life after being allegedly gang-raped by three men.
- Her father claimed that the police failed to include gangrape charges in the FIR.
A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar tragically died by suicide after allegedly being gang-raped. The incident has caused widespread outrage, particularly after the woman’s father revealed that the police initially refused to file the case under gangrape charges, opting instead to include sections of abetment to suicide in the FIR.
On August 17, three men allegedly lured the woman out of her village and gang-raped her. They then abandoned her near a school before fleeing the scene. The woman’s father was informed of her location by a local resident, who called him, and he subsequently brought her home.
The woman recounted the harrowing incident to her family and filed a complaint. However, just hours later, she took her own life.
Her father shared, "My daughter was found near a high school. After receiving a call about her whereabouts, I brought her home. She was overwhelmed with shame and initially reluctant to come back. We suggested she lodge a complaint through the 1090 helpline, which she did, but within an hour or two, she ended her life."
He further criticized the police response, stating, "The police did not handle the case properly. Instead of registering a gangrape case, the sub-inspector only filed a case of abetment to suicide."
Following the outcry, the sub-inspector who failed to include the gangrape charges was removed from his position, and departmental action is being taken against him.
Two of the three accused were apprehended on August 19, while the third was arrested the following day. During their arrest, two of the men attempted to escape police custody by jumping from a police vehicle, resulting in broken legs. The third accused opened fire on the police but was injured in retaliatory gunfire, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Shyam Dev.
All three suspects have been jailed, and the police are thoroughly investigating the case. Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report and other collected evidence.