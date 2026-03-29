UP Woman Shocked After ₹10 Crore Appears In Bank Account, Urges Bank To Take It Back

A routine ATM visit in Mainpuri turned into a shocking moment for a family after a woman discovered nearly ₹10 crore had been credited to her bank account. The unexpected deposit left the family confused and raised concerns over possible banking errors.

The woman, who holds an account with Bank of India, reportedly saw a balance of ₹9,99,49,586 during a transaction. Her son had visited the ATM to generate a PIN and check the balance when the unusually large amount appeared on the screen.

Surprised by the development, the family said they had no idea where the money came from and had no intention of keeping it. The woman stated that the amount did not belong to them and should be returned to its rightful owner. Her husband also confirmed that they plan to visit the bank to report the issue and have it corrected.

A video showing the ATM balance quickly spread on social media, drawing widespread attention. Responding to the incident, officials from the bank’s Sultanganj branch described it as a “technical error” and indicated that the discrepancy would be resolved after verification.

The incident has sparked discussions around banking accuracy and system glitches, with authorities expected to investigate and rectify the issue soon.