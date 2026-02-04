Upendra Kushwaha raises demand to rename Patna as Pataliputra in Rajya Sabha

Patna: Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) President Upendra Kushwaha, on Wednesday, raised the demand to rename Patna, the capital of Bihar, as Pataliputra, citing its rich historical legacy during the Mauryan Empire.

He made this demand during the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Rajya Sabha.

While participating in the debate, Kushwaha urged the Central government to restore the ancient name of the city, saying that Pataliputra was the proud capital of the Mauryan Empire and remains a symbol of India's glorious past.

"Pataliputra used to be the capital of the Mauryan Empire, which is today known as Patna. The name Pataliputra fills us with pride. Therefore, we urge the government to rename Patna as Pataliputra," he said.

Referring to President Murmu's address, Kushwaha said that recalling historical milestones inspires future generations and strengthens India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

"The President said that when the country remembers the great milestones and contributions of our ancestors, it inspires the new generation and accelerates our journey towards a developed India. These words remind us of that era when India was known as the 'Golden Bird'," he added.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Kushwaha highlighted the vast expanse of the Mauryan Empire, saying that during that period, India's borders extended to present-day Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and Nepal.

"The symbols of that glorious era still exist before us as remnants of the past. It is our duty to remove the dust that has settled on that history and bring it back to life," he said.

He added that Bihar reached the peak of its glory during the Mauryan rule, and its historical symbols continue to be globally recognised.

Citing examples of other cities and states whose names have been restored to reflect cultural identity, Kushwaha said, "Calcutta was renamed Kolkata, Orissa became Odisha, and Bombay became Mumbai. When the names of these places can be changed, why can't Patna be renamed Pataliputra?"

The demand has once again brought the issue of historical identity and cultural restoration into political discourse, particularly in Bihar, where Pataliputra remains central to the state's ancient legacy.

