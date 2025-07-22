Upendra Kushwaha urges Bihar CM to focus on governance, hand over party leadership

New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha suggested that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should continue to lead the government but hand over control of his party to someone else, citing the need for focused leadership and timely decision-making.

Speaking to IANS, Kushwaha said, “Regarding the Chief Minister, we have said that given his long experience, it is in the interest of the state that he continues as Chief Minister. As for what decision needs to be taken, we have already said what we had to in our tweet. Ultimately, the decision lies with him. It’s an internal matter of his party, and he has to decide.”

The remarks came after Kushwaha posted a strongly worded message on X while wishing Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant a happy birthday. In his post, Kushwaha made a public appeal to Nitish Kumar to reconsider holding dual responsibilities, both as Chief Minister and party head, stating it was "no longer appropriate" to manage both roles simultaneously.

“On this occasion, I humbly request respected Shri Nitish Kumar Ji to kindly accept the truth, considering the sensitivity of the time and circumstances, that it is no longer appropriate for him to manage both the government and the party simultaneously,” Kushwaha wrote.

“His vast experience in running the government should continue to benefit the state... However, regarding the transfer of the party's responsibility... the time has now come. Any delay in this matter could cause irreparable damage to the party. Perhaps a loss so severe that it may never be compensated,” he added.

In a separate statement, Kushwaha also commented on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation. “What is the Congress questioning? We have nothing to do with what the opposition says or their baseless statements. Yes, Jagdeep Dhankhar is a responsible person. He has resigned due to health reasons, but we urge him to reconsider his resignation. He is still needed at this time.”

He added that even if health issues exist, constitutional provisions allow for continuity. “The Deputy Chairman usually carries out the duties. So, there won’t be much difficulty in continuing the work. That’s why he should reconsider. His presence is necessary,” he said.