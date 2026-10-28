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Upper Assam once known for violence now witnessing development: CM Sarma
In Short
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights Tinsukia’s transformation from a region affected by militancy to a development hub, with new infrastructure projects and civic initiatives.
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, said the Tinsukia region, which once witnessed militant activities, was now moving forward on the path of development.
He said this while embarking on a two-day visit to Tinsukia district to review ongoing infrastructure projects, launch urban development initiatives and interact with residents to assess the implementation of government schemes.
Tinsukia district in the upper Assam region was the hotbed for the insurgency activities in the state, with the militant outfit ULFA-I using the locality for their operations. A good number of youths from this region worked as ULFA-I cadres.
During the visit, CM Sarma is scheduled to inaugurate and initiate several development projects aimed at improving civic amenities, strengthening connectivity and generating employment opportunities in the easternmost district of Assam.
Announcing his visit on social media, the chief minister said he had penned his thoughts on Tinsukia’s transformation while travelling to the district, located around 500 km east of Guwahati.
Reflecting on the region’s changing trajectory, CM Sarma noted that Tinsukia, once affected by militancy and violence, was gradually emerging as a centre of trade, development and social cohesion.
On the first day, the chief minister is scheduled to launch several municipal initiatives, including a playground, public parks, the rejuvenation of water bodies and a mobile application designed to improve the delivery of civic services.
He also highlighted Tinsukia’s performance in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness surveys, underlining the district’s efforts to improve sanitation and urban management.
On Thursday, CM Sarma will review the progress of an ongoing 1,000-seat auditorium and an inter-state bus terminus. He will also visit the proposed site of a medical college, which is expected to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and benefit people in Tinsukia and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.
The chief minister’s itinerary also includes the inauguration of an autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) block manufacturing plant. The facility is expected to create employment opportunities and provide a boost to local economic activity.
CM Sarma will subsequently attend the Moran Sports Carnival as part of his engagements in the region.
The chief minister said he would interact with local residents on both days to obtain direct feedback on government policies and schemes and understand their concerns.
Emphasising the district’s transition, CM Sarma said, “A region affected by violence is now a region ushering in development.”
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