UPSC cancels candidature of Puja Khedkar from IAS

Mumbai: In a major development, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has cancelled the provisional candidature of IAS Probationary Officer Puja Khedkar and has permanently barred her from all future examinations/selections, as per an official announcement on Wednesday. The move came after the UPSC scrutinised available records of Puja Khedkar and found her guilty of violating the Civil Services Examinations-2022 (CSE-2022), and showcause notice issued to her on July 18.



She was directed to submit her reply to the showcause notice by July 25, which was extended till July 30, 3.30 p.m., but she again sought time till August 4, "to gather the necessary documents" for her response.

Among other things, the showcause notice had sought her response for fraudulently availing attempts beyond the permissible limits provided for the CSE by faking her identity, and has also lodged an FIR against her with the Delhi Police.



The UPSC made it categorically clear to Puja Khedkar that July 30 would be her last and final opportunity with no further time extensions allowed, but she failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed deadline.

“It was also conveyed to her in unequivocal terms that if no response was received by the aforesaid date/time, the UPSC would take further action without entertaining any further reference from her,” said the UPSC. After examining all the available records, the UPSC has held her guilty of acting in contravention of the provisions of the CSE-2022 rules, her provisional candidature as IAS has been cancelled, and she has been debarred permanently from all the future UPSC exams/selections.

Earlier on July 19, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, had ordered cancellation of Puja Khedkar’s field training in Pune and later in Washim districts of Maharashtra.

She was also directed to report back to the LBSNAA by July 23, but till that date, failed to go there. She faces multiple inquiries and investigations both in Maharashtra and at the Centre for various actions.