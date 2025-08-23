UPSIDA–CEL pact to drive Yogi’s vision of smart industrial hub in UP

Lucknow: The state government has taken another significant step towards fulfilling Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of an “empowered and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.”

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and Central Electronics Limited (CEL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop sustainable and smart industrial infrastructure. This partnership is expected to accelerate eco-friendly industrial growth and support the state’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions. UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari and CEL CMD Chetan Prakash Jain signed the MoU.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized that industrial growth must not be confined to production alone, but should also safeguard the environment while embracing new-age technologies. With UPSIDA’s developmental vision and CEL’s technical expertise, this collaboration will set new benchmarks for environmentally friendly, technologically advanced, and future-ready industrial hubs in Uttar Pradesh.