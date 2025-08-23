  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

UPSIDA–CEL pact to drive Yogi’s vision of smart industrial hub in UP

UPSIDA–CEL pact to drive Yogi’s vision of smart industrial hub in UP
x
Highlights

Lucknow: The state government has taken another significant step towards fulfilling Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of an “empowered and...

Lucknow: The state government has taken another significant step towards fulfilling Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of an “empowered and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.”

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and Central Electronics Limited (CEL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop sustainable and smart industrial infrastructure. This partnership is expected to accelerate eco-friendly industrial growth and support the state’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions. UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari and CEL CMD Chetan Prakash Jain signed the MoU.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized that industrial growth must not be confined to production alone, but should also safeguard the environment while embracing new-age technologies. With UPSIDA’s developmental vision and CEL’s technical expertise, this collaboration will set new benchmarks for environmentally friendly, technologically advanced, and future-ready industrial hubs in Uttar Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick