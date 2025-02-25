Urban mobility must for development: Union Minister Khattar tells investors in MP

Bhopal: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, pledged unwavering support from the Union government to potential investors. Laying emphasis on importance of urban mobility, the minister stated that improved mobility facilitates easier access to residential facilities and enhances the appeal of cities.

Highlighting the vast potential of Madhya Pradesh, Khattar noted that the state's growing population necessitates a focus on creating sustainable living environments. He acknowledged that urban development is a challenging endeavour, with numerous obstacles continually arising.

Khattar made these remarks during his address on the concluding day of the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025, held in Bhopal on Tuesday.

"Madhya Pradesh has immense potential, and with its population, we must focus on developing sustainable living environments. Alongside housing, urban mobility assumes a pivotal role -- better mobility ensures easier access to residential facilities and renders cities more desirable. Expanding the metro network in Bhopal and Indore is imperative, and we are resolute in our commitment to meeting the mobility demands as they arise," he said.

The minister extolled Gurugram as the epitome of urban development and avowed that he had invariably considered suggestions and recommendations proffered by both the government and the public alike if they come for public cause and development.

"Having now been entrusted with the mantle of urban development at the central level, I assure you that any suggestions or concerns pertaining to new policies will be addressed with the requisite improvements. You are well aware of the public's demands, and whatever you propose, we shall earnestly strive to fulfil," proclaimed the minister.

He remarked that Madhya Pradesh possesses abundant potential and commended the state for its rapid assimilation of Central government policies. The minister assured that there would be a single-window clearance from the Centre for need-based approvals from the state.

The Union Minister remarked upon Delhi's rampant illegal encroachments, which have led to its developmental stagnation, and vowed to transform the Capital within the next two years.

He eloquently highlighted the significant growth witnessed during his decade-long incumbency as the Chief Minister of Haryana, drawing a stark contrast with Delhi, which he lamented had shown little progress.

He elucidated that Delhi's limited land and the rampant illegal encroachments had severely impeded urban expansion, further aggravated by policy and political challenges.

Khattar also asserted that his administration had introduced novel policies and effected nearly thirty amendments to existing ones. Now, assuming his responsibilities at the Centre, he pledged that all suggestions would be duly acknowledged and implemented.

The Union Minister reiterated that Delhi's limited land and widespread illegal encroachments have hindered urban expansion, compounded by policy and political challenges.

"Over the past 10-12 years, we have metamorphosed Gurugram, whereas Delhi has remained stagnant. Unauthorised colonies have proliferated, and illegal encroachments are ubiquitous. Fortunately, the political landscape has ameliorated. Today, from this very stage, I declare that within the next two years, we shall reform all requisite policies and comprehensively address Delhi’s urban development needs," the Minister said.



