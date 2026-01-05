US action in Venezuela a threat to global stability: Salman Khurshid

Indian National Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday reiterated the party’s disapproval of the US action in Venezuela, calling it a violation of international law and the UN Charter and a threat to global stability.

Salman Khurshid, former External Affairs Minister and Chairman, Foreign Affairs Department of the Congress, in a statement, said, “The Congress expresses grave concern at the unilateral actions taken by the United States of America in Venezuela over the past 48 hours, which transgress the settled principles of international law, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter and numerous international treaties.”

The Congress, which has been vocal since the “capture” of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, said the US action was a threat to global stability.

Khurshid said, “Respect for national sovereignty and peaceful coexistence have formed the bedrock of the post-World War II rules-based world order. Any kinetic action that circumscribes these without the express sanction of the United Nations risks the resurgence of primordial rules of statecraft and undermines global stability.”

He said the Indian National Congress urges that the will of the Venezuelan people be given utmost priority and that Venezuelan resources are utilised for the betterment of the Venezuelan people, as guaranteed by the principles of Permanent Sovereignty over Natural Resources.

Earlier, Khurshid’s party colleague Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in charge of Communications of the party, expressed similar feelings over the developments in the South American nation.

In a post on X on Sunday, Ramesh said, “The INC expresses very grave concern on US actions relating to Venezuela in the past 24 hours. Settled principles of international law cannot be violated unilaterally.”

The Congress reaction to the international development coincided with a protest by Left parties on Sunday at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The CPI(M) leadership condemned the US for what they described as an "imperialist military aggression" against Venezuela, calling for worldwide condemnation and urging the Centre to take a clear and firm stand against the action.

The protestors alleged that the US attacked Venezuela to "capture" the oil sources in the South American nation.