US delegation in Delhi to finalise P-8I aircraft deal

New Delhi: A high -level US defence delegation is in Delhi to finalise a deal for six additional P-8I aircraft for the Indian Navy.

Top sources said the delegation arrived in Delhi and will hold multiple meetings at the Ministry of Defence this week. The talks involve officials from the US Department of Defence and representatives from Boeing. The discussions concern a $4 billion deal for six more P-8I maritime patrol aircraft.

The Indian Navy already operates 12 P-8Is and seeks six additional planes to enhance its surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.

