US Energy Secretary Suggests India Could Help Secure Strait Of Hormuz Amid Ongoing Tensions

Chris Wright, the Energy Secretary of the United States, has suggested that India could play a role in efforts to safeguard the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which has been severely affected by tensions following US strikes on Iran.

Speaking at a press briefing, Wright said that US President Donald Trump is reaching out to several countries to build international support for securing the vital maritime route. According to Wright, Trump informed him that some nations have already expressed willingness to assist the US in ensuring the safety of shipping through the strait.

While he avoided revealing the exact countries that have formally committed to the effort, Wright mentioned that Trump had previously identified countries such as China, Japan, the United Kingdom, France and South Korea as potential partners. He also pointed to India among key Asian nations whose energy supply heavily depends on the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Wright explained that a large portion of the global energy supply passes through the narrow passage and that many Asian economies rely significantly on this route. For this reason, he suggested that countries including Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand and India have a strong interest in ensuring the waterway remains open and secure.

The remarks came shortly after reports indicated that the Trump administration is working to create a coalition of countries aimed at reopening the strait. According to those reports, an announcement about the coalition could be made later in the week.

Meanwhile, Sanae Takaichi, the Prime Minister of Japan, told the country’s parliament that Tokyo has not yet decided whether it will deploy naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the region. She said Japan is still assessing what actions it can take independently while staying within its legal framework.

Energy experts warn that any prolonged disruption to the Strait of Hormuz could have major global consequences. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply moves through this route each day. Data from Vortexa shows that between 17.8 million and 20.8 million barrels of crude oil, condensates and refined fuels passed through the strait daily in 2022.

Several members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq, rely heavily on this route to export crude oil, particularly to Asian markets.

Iran, however, maintains that the strait has not been entirely closed. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the passage remains open to most international ships but is restricted for vessels linked to the US and Israel. He added that some ships are avoiding the route due to security concerns, rather than any direct prohibition by Iran.