US F-15 Fighter Jet Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Claims As Conflict Escalates

Iran has claimed that a US F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwait, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to intensify.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show an aircraft descending rapidly, followed by footage of a parachute drifting toward the ground. Additional clips shared by local outlets purportedly show what is believed to be an American pilot on the ground after ejecting.

There has been no immediate official confirmation from the United States or Kuwaiti authorities regarding the cause of the crash or the condition of the crew. It remains unclear whether the aircraft was engaged in a combat mission or a routine training sortie at the time of the incident.

The reported crash comes amid a widening conflict between the US and Iran, which began after coordinated US–Israeli strikes on Iranian military infrastructure. The operation reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran across the Gulf region.

Iranian strikes have targeted US assets and regional capitals, with interceptions reported over Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The escalation has led to airspace closures and mounting military and civilian casualties.

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against further retaliation, stating that any additional aggression would be met with unprecedented force.

Further details regarding the jet crash are awaited as authorities assess the situation.