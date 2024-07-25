US Issues Travel Advisory For India: Avoid Manipur, Jammu And Kashmir, and Naxalite-Affected Areas

The United States has advised its citizens against traveling to Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and areas in central and eastern India with active Naxalite presence.



In an updated travel advisory for India, the State Department highlighted increased risks in northeastern states. It advised caution due to crime and terrorism, noting that some regions have heightened risks.

The advisory placed India at Level 2, but several regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, Manipur, and parts of central and eastern India, were categorized as Level 4, indicating "Do Not Travel." Specific warnings include avoiding Jammu and Kashmir (excluding eastern Ladakh and Leh) due to terrorism and unrest, and staying away from areas within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict. Manipur and parts of central and eastern India were flagged due to violence and Naxalite activities.

The advisory also urged Americans to reconsider travel to northeastern states due to terrorism and violence. It cited India's reports of increasing violent crimes, including rape, which is prevalent even at tourist sites. Terrorists may attack without warning, targeting locations such as tourist spots, transportation hubs, markets, and government facilities.

The US government's ability to provide emergency services in rural areas is limited, particularly in regions spanning eastern Maharashtra to western West Bengal. US government employees need special authorization to travel to these areas.

Manipur was specifically mentioned as a Level 4 region due to threats of violence and crime, with ongoing ethnic conflicts causing significant violence and displacement. US government employees must get prior approval to visit Manipur.

The advisory detailed the restrictions for Jammu and Kashmir, noting sporadic violence along the Line of Control (LOC) with Pakistan and in popular tourist areas like Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. Foreign tourists are barred from certain LOC areas.

Regarding the India-Pakistan border, the advisory mentioned a strong military presence on both sides and the single official border crossing for non-citizens at Attari (India) and Wagah (Pakistan). US citizens residing in India must apply for a Pakistani visa within India, while others should apply from their home countries.

Naxalite groups are active across a vast area from eastern Maharashtra to western West Bengal. Attacks on government officers continue sporadically in rural Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, impacting regions bordering Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. US government employees need permission to travel to most areas in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Odisha, except the capital cities. Approval is also needed for travel to eastern Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Northeastern states are under Level 3, advising reconsideration of travel due to occasional ethnic insurgent violence, including bombings in buses, trains, rail lines, and markets. While no recent violence has been reported in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, or Tripura, US government employees need prior approval to visit Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and areas outside the capital cities of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura.