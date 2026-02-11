US Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Bangladesh Elections 2026 Ahead of Voting

Just one day before the Bangladesh elections 2026, some US leaders shared serious concerns at a meeting in Washington. They talked about violence against religious minorities and questioned if the election would be free and fair. This has increased the Bangladesh vote controversy.

The meeting was organised by HinduACTion and the Coalition of Hindus of North America. Many US lawmakers attended. As soon as they heard about the Awami League, led by the former PM Sheikh Hasina, cannot join the elections, they got extremely worried . Other leaders also spoke about attacks on Hindu and other minority communities. This led to strong US lawmakers warning about problems in democracy and religious freedom.

Former US Ambassador Samuel Brownback said that continued violence could hurt Bangladesh’s economy and cause minorities to leave the country.

Lawmakers asked for stronger steps in US Bangladesh relations, including possible sanctions and better international election monitoring. They also requested an emergency meeting by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The US leaders are saying that the world should pay more attention to protect democracy and minority rights.