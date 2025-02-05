US Military Plane To Deport 200 Indian Immigrants From Punjab

A US military C-17 aircraft transporting approximately 200 Indian deportees is scheduled to land at Amritsar's Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, delayed from its initial morning arrival time.

The aircraft carries around 205 individuals, primarily from Punjab and neighboring states, who had been residing in the US without legal authorization. Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that the state government has made arrangements to receive these deportees, with special counters being set up at the airport.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister, expressed disappointment with the US government's decision, arguing that these individuals, who had contributed to the American economy, deserved permanent residency rather than deportation. He explained that many had initially entered the US on valid work permits which later expired.

Dhaliwal plans to meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the situation of Punjabis living in the US. He has also urged Punjab residents to avoid illegal migration methods, emphasizing the importance of pursuing legal pathways through education and skill development for international opportunities.

The deportations come amid intensified enforcement actions against unauthorized immigrants following recent policy changes in US immigration enforcement. Many Punjab residents, who had entered the US through unofficial channels at considerable personal expense, now face mandatory return to India.