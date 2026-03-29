US Report Flags Pakistan-Based Terror Groups Targeting India And Kashmir

A recent report by the US Congressional Research Service has reiterated India’s long-standing concerns about militant organisations operating from Pakistan, particularly those targeting Jammu and Kashmir.

The analysis identifies several groups—including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Harakat-ul-Jihad Islami, Harakat ul-Mujahidin and Hizbul Mujahideen—as continuing to operate from Pakistani territory, posing persistent security threats.

The report notes that Pakistan remains both a hub and a target for a wide range of armed non-state actors, many of which have been active since the 1980s. Despite repeated counter-terror measures, several organisations designated as terrorist groups by the United States and the United Nations continue to function within the region.

Prepared by South Asia expert K Alan Kronstadt, the document categorises these outfits into five groups: globally oriented, Afghanistan-focused, India- and Kashmir-focused, domestically focused, and sectarian groups, particularly those targeting Shia communities. It highlights that a majority of these organisations are driven by extremist ideologies and have been designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations under US law.

Among globally active groups, the report mentions Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent and Islamic State Khorasan Province. Afghanistan-focused groups include the Taliban and the Haqqani Network, while domestically active outfits include Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, Balochistan Liberation Army and Jaysh al-Adl. Sectarian organisations named in the report include Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The report also points out that Pakistan’s 2014 National Action Plan aimed to eliminate armed militias, but multiple large-scale military offensives and intelligence-based operations have not succeeded in dismantling these networks completely.

At the same time, it acknowledges that Pakistan itself has faced significant losses due to terrorism since 2003 and continues to be among the countries most affected by militant violence.