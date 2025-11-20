US Report on India–Pakistan Clash: Aircraft Losses and China’s Role Explained

A new US Congress report has brought back attention to the short India–Pakistan conflict that happened in May.

The report supports some parts of Pakistan’s claim but also shows big gaps and contradictions in its story.

It also mentions China’s role in spreading false information during the fight.

Different Claims on Aircraft Losses

Pakistan said it shot down six Indian jets.

The US report says India lost only three aircraft, and not all were Rafales.

Trump earlier claimed eight jets were shot down, which does not match the new numbers.

If India lost three, the report hints Pakistan may have lost around five.

India Says Pakistan Lost Many More Jets

India’s Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh says Pakistan suffered much heavier losses.

According to the IAF, Pakistan lost 12–13 aircraft during Operation Sindoor.

The IAF says it has proof that Pakistan lost:

A C-130–type aircraft

An AEW&C surveillance aircraft

4–5 fighter jets (likely F-16s) on the ground

The IAF also confirmed a 300 km long-range strike on a Pakistani surveillance aircraft.

It says five fighters from Pakistan’s F-16 and JF-17 fleet were hit in the air.

This is the first time the IAF has confirmed air-to-air action involving Pakistan’s F-16s.

China’s Support to Pakistan

The US report says China helped Pakistan during the clash.

It claims China ran a disinformation campaign to target India’s Rafale fighter jets.

China also used the conflict to collect real-time data and to push its own weapons as “battle-tested.”

During May 7–10, Pakistan used many Chinese systems like:

JF-17 and J-10C jets

PL-15 missiles

HQ-9 and HQ-16 air defence systems

Drones and Chinese satellites

The BeiDou navigation system

The report says China later used all this to promote its defence equipment.