Uttam Nagar violence: Mufti seeks PM Modi’s intervention ahead of Eid

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention over the simmering communal tension in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. “Right wing fanatics and lumpen elements in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, are openly baying for the blood of Muslims and how rivers of blood will flow tomorrow on Eid. Understandably, this has caused considerable panic and anxiety amongst many Muslims families who have fled to escape the impending violence,” Mufti said in a post on X. She urged the prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene “before the situation worsens, leading to loss of innocent lives”.

Communal tension has gripped the Uttam Nagar area since the death of 26-year-old Tarun, who was killed in a clash between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area on Holi on March 4. The violence broke out after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun’s family splashed on a woman from his neighbour’s family, according to police. Some Hindu outfits later staged a protest against the killing and torched two vehicles of the accused family members. Police have apprehended 14 people, including two minors, in connection with the killing.