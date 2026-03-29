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Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Beaten To Death By Father Over Toffee Theft Suspicion

  • Created On:  29 March 2026 11:45 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Beaten To Death By Father Over Toffee Theft Suspicion
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A 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr was allegedly beaten to death by her father over suspicion of stealing toffees. Police have launched a manhunt.

A shocking incident has emerged from Bulandshahr, where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father following a suspicion of theft. The incident took place in Ratanpur village under the Narora area, leaving the local community in shock.
According to reports, the girl came under suspicion after a shopkeeper accused her of taking a packet of toffees without payment. Enraged by the allegation, her father allegedly assaulted her with a wooden stick after returning home. Despite attempts by her mother to intervene, the assault continued.
The child sustained multiple injuries, including a severe head injury that rendered her unconscious. Instead of seeking immediate medical help, the accused reportedly left her in a critical condition at home and fled the scene, even confining the mother inside the house.
Neighbours later responded after hearing the commotion and rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A post-mortem examination revealed around 10 to 12 injury marks on her body, along with a fractured skull.
Police have registered a case and initiated a search operation to trace the accused, who remains absconding.
In a separate but equally disturbing case reported earlier from Sangli, a father allegedly tortured his two minor daughters over suspicion of theft, resulting in the death of one child while the other survived and later recounted the incident.

Tags

BulandshahrChild MurderDomestic ViolenceParental AssaultCrime Investigation
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