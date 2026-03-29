Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Beaten To Death By Father Over Toffee Theft Suspicion

A shocking incident has emerged from Bulandshahr, where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father following a suspicion of theft. The incident took place in Ratanpur village under the Narora area, leaving the local community in shock.

According to reports, the girl came under suspicion after a shopkeeper accused her of taking a packet of toffees without payment. Enraged by the allegation, her father allegedly assaulted her with a wooden stick after returning home. Despite attempts by her mother to intervene, the assault continued.

The child sustained multiple injuries, including a severe head injury that rendered her unconscious. Instead of seeking immediate medical help, the accused reportedly left her in a critical condition at home and fled the scene, even confining the mother inside the house.

Neighbours later responded after hearing the commotion and rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A post-mortem examination revealed around 10 to 12 injury marks on her body, along with a fractured skull.

Police have registered a case and initiated a search operation to trace the accused, who remains absconding.

In a separate but equally disturbing case reported earlier from Sangli, a father allegedly tortured his two minor daughters over suspicion of theft, resulting in the death of one child while the other survived and later recounted the incident.