Uttar Pradesh Cancels Licences Of 178 Private Hospitals, Cases Filed Against 281

The Uttar Pradesh government has revoked the licences of 178 private hospitals after complaints and inspections, with 59 of these licences later reinstated following hearings before the competent authority, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak informed the Assembly on Monday. Additionally, cases have been registered against 281 hospitals that were allegedly operating in violation of regulations.





Over 500 complaints were received regarding private hospitals. Pathak stated that “after cancelling the licences, hospitals appealed to an authority, which restored 59 licences after hearings.”





He further reported that 533 hospitals were “seized,” and 1,542 hospitals were issued notices to improve compliance with state regulations.





Regarding regulation of private hospital fees, Pathak noted that there is currently no policy to standardise consultation charges or medical test rates in the state. However, government hospitals continue to provide free treatment, including consultations and medicines.





Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), beneficiaries can access cashless treatment up to ₹5 lakh at empanelled government and private hospitals. Senior citizens above 70 years are also covered under the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana.





The move is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance and accountability among private healthcare providers in Uttar Pradesh.