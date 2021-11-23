Uttar Pradesh crosses 15 Crore-mark in vaccination

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 15-crore mark in vaccination in the state.

This figure is over 33 per cent more than the total number of doses administered in Maharashtra, the next contender state.



In terms of people, 10.62 crore individuals are partially vaccinated in the state, while 4.37 crore have taken both the doses. Considering that the total number of eligible persons in Uttar Pradesh is 15.04 crore, this translates to over 29 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated and 71 per cent just taking one vaccine dose.

According to the government spokesman, the senior health officials have directed the staff to sustain the pace till all eligible persons are vaccinated and have also appealed to the people to come and take their due vaccine in individual and social interest.

Meanwhile, as many as 12 new Covid-19 cases were reported across the state in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 17.10 lakh on Monday.

The cases were reported from eight districts. The official bulletin said eight persons had recovered from the coronavirus infection taking the total of recovered to 16.87 lakh, which means a recovery rate of over 98 per cent.

Meanwhile, more than 55 per cent active Covid cases are concentrated in three districts with Gautam Buddha Nagar accounting for the maximum, followed by Lucknow and Prayagraj.