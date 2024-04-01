Uttar Pradesh Police Registers Case Following Threats Against Woman Judge

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Police have sprung into action after a woman judge reported receiving a threatening letter. The judge, who had previously accused a district judge of sexual harassment last year, has now linked the threatening letter to the unresolved case.



Expressing concern over the authenticity of the sender's details on the envelope, the judge has urged the police to scrutinize CCTV footage from the post office involved. Despite the pending sexual harassment case in the Prayagraj High Court, the judge suspects a connection between the two incidents, implying potential retaliation or intimidation tactics.

Station House Officer Anoop Dubey of Kotwali Nagar confirmed the registration of a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, indicating a serious response from law enforcement. The police are now committed to conducting a thorough investigation, including a review of surveillance footage, in their efforts to apprehend the perpetrator responsible for issuing the threat.