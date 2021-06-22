Uttar Pradesh Police Rejected Video Call Offer And Summoned The Twitter’s Managing Director

The Managing Director of Twitter India, Manish Maheshwari, has been summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police for questioning on Thursday, June 24 in connection with the case that emerged a few weeks ago including a viral video of a man who was forced to chop his beard and recite 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Shree Ram.'

Manish Maheshwari offered to be reached through video call for questioning, but the request was turned down by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Dharmendra Chatur, the Resident Grievance Officer for Twitter India, has also been called to report to the police on the same day. According to their notice, these two officers were in charge of the microblogging platform's activities.

The notice stated that even after being instructed by authorities to remove some tweets, they had not taken any action to remove them. They were aware of Indian laws and were obligated to respect them.

Following his response to a notice served by the police last week in which he was asked to report to the Loni Border Police Station within seven days to have his statement recorded in the case, the Ghaziabad Police have directed the Twitter India Managing Director to appear in person on June 24 at the Loni Border Police Station.

The notice issued by Ghaziabad police also stated that as the Managing Director of Twitter India, he is the company's representative in India, and must help with the inquiry under Indian law.

Meanwhile, the case was filed regarding the Ghaziabad assault case. Several journalists and Congress officials claimed that their tweets about the incident were misleading and intended to provoke communal feelings. The police authorities, on the other hand, denied the community angle to the case, alleging that he was beaten up because of the amulets he sold. They claimed he was attacked by six people he knew, both Hindu and Muslim. Whereas the family of the elderly man disagreed with the police's claim.