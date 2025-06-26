Uttar Pradesh Starts Big International Film City in Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh is starting a big movie city. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin building the International Film City in Greater Noida on Thursday. This is the biggest media project in the state.

The film city is made by a team with movie maker Boney Kapoor and the Bhutani Group. It will cover 1,000 acres near Yamuna Expressway. At first, the project was stopped because of some rules. But after they fixed the problems, it got approval.

Many important people, like Boney Kapoor and the Bhutani family, will come to the starting event. The project was late before, but now it will move forward.

The film city will be built in four parts over eight years. The first part will cover 230 acres and cost a lot of money. It will have many new things like 13 or 14 sound stages, a school for movies and TV, and outdoor sets. There will also be a special underwater studio, which is rare in India.

The project will also have places for actors to stay, a meeting hall, and a movie museum. Later, hotels, shops, and fun places will be added. It will become a full entertainment place.

Officials say the film city can make about 5 lakh jobs and help many people get work. It is near the new Noida International Airport, which will help bring movie makers from India and other countries.

Uttar Pradesh wants to compete with other big movie cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad. It will offer new buildings and easy travel for movie makers.