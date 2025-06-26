Live
- GHMC Inspects Hospital Kitchens in Hyderabad for Food Safety
- India’s commercial, residential real estate market shows strong fundamentals in H1 2025
- Telangana PGECET 2025 Results Announced
- Chandrababu review AP Space Policy 4.0, says it aims for Rs25,000 cr investments
- Ta.Ma.Sha: Where retro vibes meet bold asian vegetarian flavours in gunrock
- YouTube Tightens Livestreaming Rules: Minimum Age Raised to 16 Starting July 22
- Kerala HC goes hi-tech, e-filing from 57 jails to begin on July 1
- Everything will turn out well for me: Vijayendra on BJP's new K'taka chief
- Chhattisgarh: PMAY-G fulfilling dreams of poor in Kawardha, bringing shelter and dignity
- SC agrees to hear plea against Maratha quota law in July
Uttar Pradesh Starts Big International Film City in Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh is building a large International Film City in Greater Noida. This project will create many jobs and offer new movie studios, schools, hotels, and more. It will help film makers from India and other countries.
Uttar Pradesh is starting a big movie city. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin building the International Film City in Greater Noida on Thursday. This is the biggest media project in the state.
The film city is made by a team with movie maker Boney Kapoor and the Bhutani Group. It will cover 1,000 acres near Yamuna Expressway. At first, the project was stopped because of some rules. But after they fixed the problems, it got approval.
Many important people, like Boney Kapoor and the Bhutani family, will come to the starting event. The project was late before, but now it will move forward.
The film city will be built in four parts over eight years. The first part will cover 230 acres and cost a lot of money. It will have many new things like 13 or 14 sound stages, a school for movies and TV, and outdoor sets. There will also be a special underwater studio, which is rare in India.
The project will also have places for actors to stay, a meeting hall, and a movie museum. Later, hotels, shops, and fun places will be added. It will become a full entertainment place.
Officials say the film city can make about 5 lakh jobs and help many people get work. It is near the new Noida International Airport, which will help bring movie makers from India and other countries.
Uttar Pradesh wants to compete with other big movie cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad. It will offer new buildings and easy travel for movie makers.