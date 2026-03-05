Uttar Pradesh Tops Citizen Ratings on National Grievance Service Portal

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in citizen satisfaction on the Election Commission of India’s National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP 2.0). Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has announced recently that the state has secured the first position nationwide in citizen ratings for grievance redressal, reflecting the efficiency and responsiveness of its complaint resolution system.

The NGSP 2.0, operated by the Election Commission of India, enables citizens to register and track election-related complaints through the portal voters.eci.gov.in or the ECINET mobile app. A mobile number or email ID is required to lodge complaints, which are resolved within a stipulated timeframe.

During the special intensive revision period in February 2026, Uttar Pradesh received 22,469 complaints, of which 21,864 (97.3 per cent) were resolved with quality. This performance placed the state fourth nationally in complaint resolution, behind smaller states such as Mizoram, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand, which had far fewer complaints.

Rinwa emphasised that Uttar Pradesh’s achievement is particularly commendable given the large volume of complaints handled. He noted that complainants are asked to rate their satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 3 after resolution, and Uttar Pradesh’s consistently high ratings propelled it to the.



















