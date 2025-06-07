Uttarakhand: Chamoli farmers reap benefits of PM-KISAN scheme, thank central govt

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Farmers in Uttarakhand’s district of Chamoli are witnessing tangible economic improvements, thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a flagship initiative of the Central Government that provides direct financial support to small and marginal farmers.

Under this ambitious scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000, directly credited to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). To date, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released 19 installments under the scheme, and Chamoli has not remained untouched by its impact. According to official data, 48,664 farmers in the district are actively benefiting from PM-KISAN.

The scheme has not only eased the financial burden of farmers but has also contributed significantly to agricultural productivity and self-reliance.

IANS visited Chamoli and spoke with several beneficiaries to understand how this initiative has impacted their lives.

Hori Lal, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude for the assistance: “I am getting money under this scheme. I want to thank the central government. It has really helped us.”

Harish Lal, another farmer, said, “This money helps us buy seeds and pesticides. I want to thank PM Modi for bringing such a scheme to life.”

Pradeep Kumar echoed similar sentiments, saying, “I am receiving the money in regular instalments. It’s a big help for farmers like us. Thank you to the Prime Minister.”

PM-KISAN, launched in 2019, is designed to supplement farmers’ incomes. It aims to ensure dignified livelihoods, reduce dependence on informal credit, and boost agricultural efficiency. The transparency and reliability of DBT ensure that the funds reach the intended beneficiaries on time, without middlemen or delays.

The latest, 19th instalment was released in February 2025 and benefited more than 9.8 crore farmers across the country, including 2.4 crore women. Earlier, instalments were disbursed in October 2024 and June 2024.

With the 20th instalment expected in June 2025, anticipation is building among farmers as the scheme continues to support their efforts on the ground. Though the official release date and location are yet to be announced, it is expected that Prime Minister Modi will again preside over the disbursement ceremony.



