Uttarakhand CM Dhami declares film ‘Godaan’ tax-free; promotes cultural, rural values

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed that the Hindi film 'Godaan' be made tax-free in the state, citing its strong emphasis on Indian culture, rural life, farmer traditions, and the importance of cow protection.

The move is aimed at encouraging socially meaningful cinema and ensuring wider public access to films that reflect India’s cultural and ethical values.

The film, which was released nationwide on February 6, highlights the religious, social, and practical significance of the cow in Indian society.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the cow is not merely associated with religion or faith but is an integral part of Indian culture, social structure, and the rural economy. He noted that films like 'Godaan' help nurture positive thinking and social sensitivity and should therefore be actively promoted.

The Chief Minister further stated that the decision aligns with the Uttarakhand government’s zero-tolerance policy against cow slaughter and smuggling. He emphasised that the state government has been continuously working towards cow protection and welfare.

Several initiatives have been undertaken to promote cow shelters across the state to ensure proper care of abandoned and stray cattle. Additionally, livestock owners and dairy farmers are being supported through various government schemes aimed at increasing their income and strengthening the rural economy.

Directed by Ameet Prajapati, 'Godaan' has a runtime of 2 hours and 10 minutes. The film stars Sahil Anand, Upasana Singh, Rajesh Jais, and Manoj Joshi in lead roles. Through its narrative, the film presents a compassionate portrayal of rural life while addressing contemporary social realities.

According to BookMyShow, 'Godaan' is described as “a tale of compassion, culture, and social reality,” reminding audiences of India’s roots and questioning how far society has progressed in preserving its traditions and values.

Chief Minister Dhami also said that the Uttarakhand government will continue to encourage films and creative works based on social, cultural, and public-interest themes in the future, as they play a vital role in preserving heritage and spreading awareness.

Meanwhile, extending similar support, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 6, 2026, announced that 'Godaan' would be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect, further boosting the film’s reach and reinforcing the message of cultural values and cow protection across states.