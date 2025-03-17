Uttarakhand Finance Minister Resigns Amid Controversy Over Remarks

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal resigned following backlash over his unparliamentary remarks about hill communities during the state assembly budget session, submitting his resignation to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal announced his resignation on Sunday during an emotional press conference at his residence. Visibly upset and in tears, Aggarwal confirmed he had submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, citing the controversy surrounding his remarks during February's state assembly budget session as the reason for his decision.

During his press conference, Aggarwal reflected on his long-standing commitment to Uttarakhand, noting his participation in the statehood movement since 1994 and his background as a national volleyball player. Despite his claims of always fighting for the state's interests, he stated that current circumstances had left him with no choice but to step down from his position, which included the parliamentary affairs portfolio.

The controversy originated during a heated exchange in the budget session when Aggarwal responded to Congress MLA Madan Bisht by questioning whether Uttarakhand was created solely for the "Pahadis" (hill people). His use of unparliamentary language sparked widespread protests, particularly among hill communities, and drew fierce criticism from opposition parties.

The situation intensified when folk singer Narendra Singh Negi released a critical Holi song titled "Mat Maro Prem Lal Pichkari," which quickly went viral. Negi, known for his political commentary through music, had previously influenced regional politics with his songs, including one that reportedly destabilized former Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari's government in the 2010s.

Following Aggarwal's resignation, senior Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal called for public apologies from both Chief Minister Dhami and Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri, accusing the latter of protecting Aggarwal during assembly proceedings and demanding greater accountability from state leadership.

Prior to his resignation, the BJP's state leadership had reportedly summoned Aggarwal and advised him to exercise restraint in his public statements.