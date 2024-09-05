Uttarakhand Government Removes IFS Officer Rahul From Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Post Following Supreme Court Criticism

The Uttarakhand government has removed senior IFS officer Rahul from his position as director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was reprimanded by the Supreme Court for the appointment. Rahul, whose appointment sparked controversy, is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged involvement in illegal tree felling and construction activities at Jim Corbett National Park.

The officer has now been reassigned as Chief Conservator of Forests, responsible for monitoring, assessment, IT, and modernization. Rahul was previously removed from his role as director of Corbett Tiger Reserve following similar allegations two years ago. The Uttarakhand High Court had taken note of the matter, assigning the CBI to investigate in 2023.

During Wednesday's hearing, the Supreme Court criticized the Chief Minister for appointing Rahul despite pending disciplinary actions and unfavorable reports, with Justice BR Gavai remarking that public trust cannot be disregarded in modern governance. Allegations suggest the Chief Minister bypassed the Forest Minister and chief secretary in making the decision, though the Chief Minister’s Office denied such claims.

The state government’s representative, senior advocate ANS Nadkarni, argued that Rahul was not the subject of any FIR by the state police, CBI, or ED, stating that the disciplinary proceedings were specific to the Corbett Tiger Reserve case. The court chose not to pursue the matter further after the government announced its decision to withdraw the officer’s appointment.