Uttarakhand: Pregnant woman, three others killed in road accident

New Delhi: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three women and an e-rickshaw driver on the Rudrapur-Nainital Highway in Udham Singh Nagar District of Uttarakhand, late on Tuesday night.



The incident occurred when a speeding car collided with an e-rickshaw carrying five women, including a pregnant one, who were returning home after a medical check-up at a local hospital.

The force of the collision was such that it shattered the e-rickshaw and critically injured the passengers and the driver who were hurled out of the vehicle and fell on the road with huge force.

All the victims were rushed to the district hospital, where the doctors declared the e-rickshaw driver and two women dead on arrival.

Two women, including the pregnant lady were referred to Sushil Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani, where the expectant mother died of her injuries.

The remaining survivors of the accident are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to reports, late on Tuesday night, Jyoti started experiencing labour pains, so her family members and neighbours took her to the district hospital in an e-rickshaw.

After the check-up, at approximately 2:30 A.M., they were on their way back home when the speeding car struck their e-rickshaw from behind on the Rudrapur-Nainital Highway.

The police took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The car driver involved in the accident has been detained, and legal proceedings are underway.

The news of the deaths has caused immense grief among the families, especially for the young father to be as he lost his wife and child in the accident.

SP Crime Branch, Chandra Shekhar Ghodke stated, "The incident occurred between 2:30 A.M. and 3:00 A.M. Four people, including the pregnant woman, have died in the accident, two other women sustained critical injuries and were immediately referred to a higher medical centre for treatment and further investigations are underway."