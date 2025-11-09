  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Uttarakhand Progressing with the Vision of “A Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India” – Chief Minister

  • Updated: by
  • 9 Nov 2025 11:00 PM IST
Uttarakhand Progressing with the Vision of “A Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India” – Chief Minister
X
Chief Minister highlights how Uttarakhand is advancing with the vision of “A Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India,” focusing on infrastructure growth, tourism expansion, digital governance, and economic self-reliance to align with the national 2047 goals.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that Uttarakhand is moving forward with the mantra “Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India.”

He said that under the guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister, the state is aligning itself with national development goals—strengthening logistics, boosting local production, improving infrastructure, and enhancing tourism and spiritual circuits.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government is committed to cultural preservation, economic transparency, improved law and order, and digital governance, ensuring that Uttarakhand becomes a self-reliant, strong, and globally competitive state by 2047.

He added that Uttarakhand’s rapid progress in sectors such as high-altitude tourism, film production, GI-tagged products, organic farming, horticulture, and infrastructure development is contributing directly to the national goal of building a Developed India.

Tags

Developed Uttarakhand visionDeveloped India 2047Uttarakhand CM statementUttarakhand development modelPushkar Singh Dhami newsUttarakhand infrastructure growthUttarakhand tourism developmentViksit Bharat goalsUttarakhand digital governanceeconomic self-reliance Uttarakhand

Tollywood

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

TN CM Stalin slams BJP over SIR; calls it another tool to intimidate DMK like ED, CBI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin

National News

More
Share it
X