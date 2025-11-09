Uttarakhand Progressing with the Vision of “A Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India” – Chief Minister

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that Uttarakhand is moving forward with the mantra “Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India.”

He said that under the guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister, the state is aligning itself with national development goals—strengthening logistics, boosting local production, improving infrastructure, and enhancing tourism and spiritual circuits.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government is committed to cultural preservation, economic transparency, improved law and order, and digital governance, ensuring that Uttarakhand becomes a self-reliant, strong, and globally competitive state by 2047.

He added that Uttarakhand’s rapid progress in sectors such as high-altitude tourism, film production, GI-tagged products, organic farming, horticulture, and infrastructure development is contributing directly to the national goal of building a Developed India.