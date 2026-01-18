Uttarakhand Prohibits Mobile Phones And Cameras Inside Char Dham Temple Premises

Uttarakhand has announced a complete prohibition on mobile phones and cameras within the temple premises of the Char Dham pilgrimage, starting this year. The decision has been taken to ensure orderly darshan and to maintain the spiritual atmosphere of the sacred shrines.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said the move was finalised after a review meeting with district magistrates, senior police officials and other concerned departments. Authorities observed that allowing mobile phones and cameras inside the temple complexes often disrupted darshan and created management challenges, prompting the need for a strict ban.

Pandey explained that the Char Dham Yatra is a deeply devotional journey, and devotees are expected to focus on worship while inside the temples. Pilgrims will be required to deposit their mobile phones and cameras before entering the temple premises. They may take photographs and videos only after completing darshan and exiting the temple complex.

The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee has been directed to make separate and secure arrangements at temple complexes for the safekeeping of devotees’ mobile phones and cameras. Officials said these facilities will help ensure convenience while enforcing the new rule.

Last year, over 50 lakh devotees visited the four Char Dham shrines—Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The administration said additional measures are being planned to make the pilgrimage smoother, safer and more comfortable for devotees in the upcoming season.