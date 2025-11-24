Uttarakhand Tragedy: 5 Killed As Bus Plunges Into Deep Tehri Gorge, Rescue Efforts Ongoing
- A bus carrying nearly 28 passengers fell into a 70-metre gorge near Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, leaving five dead and several injured.
- SDRF teams are conducting rescue operations at the accident site.
Five people lost their lives and many others were injured on Monday when a bus with around 28 passengers rolled into a 70-metre-deep gorge near the Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal stretch in the Narendranagar region of Uttarakhand’s Tehri district. Officials confirmed that rescue teams are actively working at the scene.
According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the district control room alerted their headquarters on Monday afternoon, reporting that the bus had slipped off the road within the Narendranagar police station limits. Initial reports suggested the vehicle may have been carrying 30 to 35 passengers.
Following the alert, five SDRF teams from Post Dhalwala, Post Koti Colony, and the Corps Headquarters were dispatched for the rescue mission. Authorities on-site confirmed five fatalities, while the remaining injured passengers are being brought up from the gorge and taken to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care. Furthermore, officials indicated that most of the passengers were believed to be from outside Uttarakhand.