Uttarakhand Tragedy: 5 Killed As Bus Plunges Into Deep Tehri Gorge, Rescue Efforts Ongoing

Five people lost their lives and many others were injured on Monday when a bus with around 28 passengers rolled into a 70-metre-deep gorge near the Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal stretch in the Narendranagar region of Uttarakhand’s Tehri district. Officials confirmed that rescue teams are actively working at the scene.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the district control room alerted their headquarters on Monday afternoon, reporting that the bus had slipped off the road within the Narendranagar police station limits. Initial reports suggested the vehicle may have been carrying 30 to 35 passengers.