Vadodara Accident Case: Law Student Who Killed One, Injured Seven, Remanded to Police Custody

A Vadodara court has granted one-day police custody to Rakshit Chaurasiya, a law student accused of killing one person and injuring seven others in a car accident on Thursday night. The court’s decision followed a late-night hearing on Friday, as confirmed by Vadodara Police Commissioner Narsimha Komar.

In their remand application, the Vadodara police stated that further investigation was needed to determine the events leading to the crash and to assess whether Chaurasiya was intentionally driving under the influence of intoxicants. The police are also examining the connection between Chaurasiya and Praanshu Chauhan, the vehicle’s owner’s son, who was present in the car during the incident.

The court was informed that it was crucial to understand why Chaurasiya, rather than Chauhan, was driving the car at the time of the accident. Authorities are also investigating Chaurasiya’s background and his associations with others involved before the crash.

On Friday, police arrested Chauhan and identified a third person, Suresh, who was with Chaurasiya and Chauhan in the hours preceding the accident but was not in the vehicle at the time. Blood samples from all three men have been sent for forensic analysis to determine if they had consumed intoxicants.

The police are continuing their investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and to uncover any potential links between the individuals involved.