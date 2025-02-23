Vadodara's high-crime zones under police radar with 'Project Shastra'

The Vadodara City Police has launched 'Project Shastra' (Campaign to Prevent Physical Crimes) based on crime data analysis.

The initiative was inaugurated in the presence of the city's Police Commissioner and other senior officials. Initially, the project is being implemented in seven police station areas, with plans to expand it across the city.

The effectiveness of this initiative in controlling crime will be observed in the coming months.

A crime data analysis conducted through the GujCop application by state police officials revealed that 25 per cent of all violent crimes occur in Gujarat's four major cities, with 45 per cent of these crimes taking place between 6 p.m. and midnight.

The analysis further identified 33 police stations across the state where over 50 per cent of such crimes were recorded. Among Vadodara's 27 police stations, seven were flagged as high-risk areas.

As a result, 'Project Shastra' has been launched in Panigate, Makarpura, Manjalpur, Kapurai, Fatehgunj, Harni, and Gorwa under the directives of the Police Commissioner. Senior police officials attended the launch, where the Police Commissioner instructed officers to intensify foot patrolling, vehicle checks, blockades, and raids on anti-social elements during the high-crime hours of 6 p.m. to midnight.

Surveillance teams, SHE teams, car patrols, two-wheeler patrols, and monitoring of suspicious activities will be key components of this initiative. While the project initially focuses on seven police stations, sources confirm that the Police Commissioner has directed all police stations in Vadodara to implement similar measures to enhance security across the city. The results of 'Project Shastra' will determine its future expansion and effectiveness in reducing violent crimes.

Gujarat has experienced fluctuations in its crime rates over recent years. In 2021, the state's murder rate was 1.4 per 100,000 people, below the national average of 2.1.

Kidnapping incidents have also decreased, with a rate of 2.3 per 100,000 in 2021, down from 3.0 in 2018, while the national rate stood at 7.4.

Despite these figures, certain urban areas in Gujarat report higher crime rates. For instance, Ahmedabad has a crime rate of 96.6 per 100,000 people, ranking it fifth among major Indian cities, while Surat's rate is 64.3, placing it third.

Additionally, Gujarat has seen a rise in crimes against children. Cases registered under the Child and Adolescent Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act increased from 35 in 2018 to 42 in 2022.

Public perception of safety varies across the state. In Ahmedabad, the crime level is considered low at 27.88, with moderate concerns about crime increasing over the past five years.