Vaishno Devi MBBS Students To Be Reallocated Across Seven Medical Colleges In Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) has reversed its earlier position and announced fresh counselling for 50 MBBS students from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), Katra. The counselling is scheduled for January 24 and will determine the allocation of these students to government medical colleges within the Union Territory.

Just a day earlier, the board had stated that it was not in a position to conduct fresh counselling for the 2025–26 academic session. However, the latest decision marks a complete turnaround, offering relief to students who were left without institutional placement.

According to officials, the students will be accommodated across seven government-run medical colleges, with three institutions located in the Kashmir Valley and four in the Jammu region. Of the total, 22 students will be placed in colleges in Kashmir, while 28 will be adjusted in Jammu-based institutions.

The development follows the National Medical Commission’s decision earlier this month to withdraw permission granted to SMVDIME to run its MBBS programme for the current academic year. As a result, all 50 students admitted to the institute were left in limbo.

The NMC cited shortcomings related to infrastructure and operational standards in its order. The decision also came amid protests by right-wing groups over the student composition at the institute, where 44 of the 50 enrolled students were Muslims, most of them hailing from the Kashmir Valley.

The counselling announcement is expected to bring clarity and stability to the affected students, who have been facing uncertainty since the withdrawal of the college’s approval.